Syria regime shelling kills three civilians

DANA, Syria: Shelling by Syrian government forces of a fuel depot in the rebel-held Idlib region killed three civilians on Wednesday and started a huge fire, a war monitor said.

The bombardment struck a building in farmland near the town of Dana used as a supply station for diesel fuel, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Large numbers of first responders were attempting to extinguish flames that sent massive plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, AFP correspondents reported.