Syria regime shelling kills three civilians

DANA, Syria: Shelling by Syrian government forces of a fuel depot in the rebel-held Idlib region killed three civilians on Wednesday and started a huge fire, a war monitor said.
The bombardment struck a building in farmland near the town of Dana used as a supply station for diesel fuel, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Large numbers of first responders were attempting to extinguish flames that sent massive plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, AFP correspondents reported.
OTTAWA, Ontario: Canadian police on Wednesday began warning truckers who have been protesting the country’s Covid-19...
WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has told the National Archives to send records of visitors to the White House to the committee...
UDUPI, India: Schools reopened in southern India under tight security on Wednesday with public gatherings banned...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Seventeen Israelis have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a racist attack on a...
YANGON: A Myanmar military jet crashed in the north of the country on Wednesday morning, killing its pilot after a...
PETROPOLIS, Brazil: At least 55 people were killed in devastating flash floods and landslides that hit the picturesque...
Comments