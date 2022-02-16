LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif has said that the prime minister should worry about the country’s deteriorating economy rather than the Opposition’s meetings.

Talking to journalists in Lahore on Tuesday, the PMLN president said that the country’s economic situation has never been this worse before, reported Geo News.

"Throughout the history of this country, inflation has never been as high as it is now," he said, adding that no other government in the past had accepted such huge amounts of international loans.

Upon being asked by a journalist if the prime minister was worried about PMLN's political meetings, Shehbaz replied: “The prime minister should focus on the country’s inflation rate, unemployment and the catastrophic situation of the economy.”

The opposition leader in the National Assembly also criticised the sugar and wheat scams, saying that "corruption worth billions of rupees is happening under the nose of the government." PMLN senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, meanwhile talking to the media in the federal capital, said that there was no democracy in the country and the government was standing only on the basis of telephone calls.

Abbasi said that Imran Khan did such a thing to the country despite not having a majority, what he would have done had he got a two-thirds majority, reported a private news channel. Abbasi said that his party’s demand was to install TV cameras and show the process of accountability to the people. He said that it was not appropriate to talk about domestic affairs of others.