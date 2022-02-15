ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired the fourth meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan and said that Afghan students studying in Pakistani universities will help in playing a vital role in the development of Afghanistan and continue to strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two countries, Geo New reported.

The prime minister said that scholarships for Afghan students will continue and all necessary resources should be made available to them. While discussing the potential of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the prime minister said that Pakistan accords top priority to business-to-business relationships and communication projects and will provide full facilitation on behalf of the Pakistani government.

He stated that Pakistan will support hospitals it helped build in Afghanistan as well as work to construct more roads and rail connectivity with Afghanistan. Earlier, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf had provided a detailed briefing to the Apex Committee regarding Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed relevant ministries to escalate the projects and commitments announced to help the Afghan people. The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Fawad Ahmed, Shafqat Mehmood, Azam Khan Swati, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan and senior civil and military officers.