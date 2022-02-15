ISLAMABAD: The video-sharing mobile application TikTok has removed more than 6 million videos from Pakistan for violating community guidelines during third quarter of 2021.

It is worth mentioning that TikTok has faced a ban in Pakistan for four times from Oct 2020 to July 2021 time and again for spreading immoral content. However, the ban was removed with a condition that the mobile App will introduce a robust mechanism for taking down controversial and obscene content in no time.

TikTok has released its community guidelines enforcement report detailing the volume and nature of the content and accounts removed from the platform in the third quarter of 2021 for breaching community guidelines. The report provides insight into content removed for violating the community guidelines and reinforcing the platform’s public-accountability to the community, policymakers and NGOs.

In order to protect the safety of the community and the integrity of the platform, 91,445,802 videos were removed globally between July 1 and September 30, 2021, comprising around 1 percent of all videos uploaded. Nearly 95 percent of those videos were removed before a user reported it, while 88 percent before the video received any views and 93percent were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

With 6,019,754 videos removed, Pakistan is now ranked fourth in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down for Community Guidelines violations in Q3 2021. In addition, 73.9% of content promoting harassment and bullying were proactively removed, while 72.4% of hateful-behavior videos were also removed.