Court declares Capt Safdar, Hanif Abbasi PO

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Judge Rawalpindi Malik Mubashir Hussain Awan has declared the PML-N leader Capt (R) Safdar and Muhammad Hanif Abbasi including five others proclaimed offenders here on Monday.

The PMLN leaders were holding a protest rally against the arrest of Capt. (R) Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, interfering in government and violating Section 144.

In the case of New Town Police Station, 5 accused including Captain (R) Safdar and former member National Assembly Hanif Abbasi have been declared fugitives, while former PMLN National Assembly member Malik Shakeel Awan, PMLN Punjab Deputy President Sheikh Arsalan Hafeez, Provincial General Secretary of Muslim Students Federation Punjab Dr Malik Maqbool Ahmad Khan, former Members of Punjab Assembly Raja Hanif Advocate, Malik Iftikhar, Ziaullah Shah, Central Anjuman-e-Tajiran Punjab President Malik Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, former UC Chairman Abid Abbasi, Yasin Khan, Abdul Ghayyur Butt and PMLN leaders Tanveer Akhtar Sheikh and others.