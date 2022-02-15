Ex-nazim, others join JI in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Former nazim of the village council Kamar Tal and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Malik Sajjad Khan on Monday joined Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) along with his family members and colleagues.
In this connection, a function was held at Kamar Tal in Khall area of Lower Dir district. Former MPA Haji Saeed Gul, local JI leaders Maulana Issa Khan, Malik Amir Alam Khan, Malik Muhammad Haroon Khan, Maulana Inayat Said, Malik Haseeb, Izharul Haq Yousafzai, Qazi Inayatul Haq and a large number of JI workers were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the JI leaders welcomed Malik Sajjad and said that the JI position in Sultankhel Union Council would be strengthened after Sajjad’s joining the JI folds.
