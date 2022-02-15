Jinnah Hospital best answer to PPP’s critics, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that the best answer to the criticism that his party does not invest in Karachi is the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), whose infrastructure has been strengthened and its facilities enhanced manifold after the devolution of powers in the country.

“The PPP’s Sindh government has revolutionised the healthcare system in the province, and the party wishes to ensure that people from the entire country have full access to free-of-charge healthcare facilities,” he said at a ceremony to inaugurate a 500-bed surgical complex at the hospital.

The PPP chief said Karachi is playing a leading role in the development of the health infrastructure. This advancement in the health sector is par excellence for Karachi, for Pakistan and for the whole world, he added.

He pointed out that consistent struggle, together with a particular aim, is what makes things emerge in a substantial form, just like the JPMC’s surgical complex. He said the surgical complex is another example of the success of public-private partnership, which reminds everyone of the great initiative conceived and substantiated by Benazir Bhutto, who had envisioned it for the welfare of the masses in the manifesto of the 1993 general elections.

He also said the provincial government has proved that under public-private partnership, achievements can be made in various sectors, including health, education and energy.

Citing an international newspaper, he said that in their analysis on the public-private partnership model in the region, they had particularly mentioned Sindh as one of the best among six provinces where tangible progress was ensured. The PPP chief said that the reason for this achievement is due to political ownership. Despite retrenched resources, the provincial government has performed diligently, he added.

‘Proud of JPMC’

He said the JPMC’s surgical complex consisting of 500 beds and 18 state-of-the-art operating theatres is a great addition to the public healthcare system for Karachi. “I am proud that the JPMC is catering to the needs of the people across the board.”

He added that every Pakistani who comes to the Jinnah Hospital is being treated with dignity. “They aren’t asked how much money they have, where they come from and what language they speak. The doors of the JPMC are open to every Pakistani.”

He also said he wants health facilities across the province to provide world-class medical facilities for free. He acknowledged the staff’s struggle and the cooperation of the public. “You are raising funds for this hospital on your own, and the way different citizens have contributed is commendable.”

He pointed out that when he last visited this massive health facility, there had been one CyberKnife System, but now there were two of them, through which cancer patients were being treated absolutely free. “Apparently, there is an urgent need for the government to invest in the public healthcare sector. Nonetheless, the government alone can’t do it all, but a lot of work can be done under public-private partnership.”

The PPP chief also lauded Dr Adib Rizvi for his excellent performance. He said that the way the provincial government had worked in partnership with the Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation had resulted in not only improvements in Karachi but also access to far-flung areas, which had previously been unimaginable.

He also termed the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) a world-class hospital where every Pakistani is treated for free. “This is why it has now become a hallmark of Sindh. The NICVD had been in a different position in 2014-15. Today almost all of Sindh’s districts have free public cardiology treatment centres.”

He said the National Institute of Child Health for the treatment of paediatric diseases is also an excellent example of public-private partnership, providing free treatment facilities in partnership with the Child Life Foundation.

The PPP chief said his party’s critics say that measures like the 1973 constitution, the 18th amendment and the devolution of powers are bad decisions because all of these works should be done by the federation.

“Does the PPP not invest in Karachi? The PPP’s governance is always criticised, but the answer to all these questions is in the development of the JPMC.” He said a revolution has begun in the healthcare system of Sindh. He appealed to Karachi’s people to support the PPP. “We want to bring the institutions of the whole province and the country to the same level where the JPMC stands today. We want our citizens to have access to medical care on their doorsteps.”

He also visited various sections of the JPMC accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, JPMC Executive Director Dr Shahid Rasool, JPMC radiology services head Prof Tariq Mahmood and others.