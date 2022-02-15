Disaster ahead

Most regions of Pakistan are vulnerable to climate change. While some may experience droughts, others are at an increased risk of flooding due to global warming. This will also make the forest and mountainous terrains hotter and drier, resulting in more wildfires in the days ahead.

The government must keep in mind that climate change also adversely affects the lives of people and the economy. A plethora of problems already exist in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan. Climate change and the many challenges it will bring will only exacerbate the situation. Therefore, something needs to be done to save the country and its citizens.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad