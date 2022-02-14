Fifth anniversary of Faisal Chowk blast martyrs observed

LAHORE : Punjab police observed the 5th Martyrdom Day of martyrs of Faisal Chowk Mall Road on Sunday.

DIG Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mubeen Shaheed, SSP Zahid Mehmood Gondal and five others were martyred in a suicide blast at Charing Cross, Mall Road on February 13, 2017. The martyrs include wireless operator ASI M Amin and four young head constables of Elite Force Ismatullah and constables M Aslam, Irfan Mahmood and Nadeem Tanveer.

CCPO Lahore visited the grave of martyred DIG Capt (retd) Ahmed Mubeen at Cavalry Ground Cemetery. The mother of martyred Syed Ahmed Mubeen along with other relatives also visited his grave. CCPO Lahore laid a floral wreath at his grave and offered Fateha for elevation of the ranks of martyr.

DPO Mandi Bahauddin Anwar Saeed Kangra saluted at the grave of SSP Zahid Mehmood Shaheed in his native village Sunda in Miana Gondal police station area and laid floral wreath and prayed for elevation of his ranks.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab said that the officers and personnel who were martyred in the Faisal Chowk Mall Road blast are real gems of police department. He said that being chief of Punjab police, best welfare of families of martyrs is one of his top priorities and they will continue to take preferential steps in this regard.

