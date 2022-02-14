Huge quantity of wheat, urea seized in drive against smuggling

LAHORE : Continuing action against smuggling, the authorities concerned have seized 2,300 bags of urea in Rahim Yar Khan and 200 metric tons of wheat in Rajanpur.

These details were shared during a briefing at video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners chaired by Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary asked the officers to continue measures to curb smuggling of wheat and fertilisers besides taking action against hoarders and profiteers without any discrimination.

He directed that the instruction to deploy duty teachers to supervise road crossing outside schools must be strictly followed. The chief secretary told the deputy commissioners to ensure quality construction work in the development projects, saying in case of substandard construction, XEN of Communications and Works Department would be held responsible.

He said Corona vaccination campaign is a national cause, and special attention should be paid to administer first dose of vaccine during the ongoing vaccination drive in the province. The chief secretary also directed the deputy commissioner Gujarat to immediately improve cleanliness in the city.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the meeting through video link. The administrative secretaries of different departments including industries, food and agriculture, additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.