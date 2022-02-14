Can’t eat concrete

In Pakistan hundreds of acres of agricultural land are being destroyed to build housing societies and commercial projects. There is no doubt that this construction has its own benefits, but it causes the country’s food production to drop drastically. This in turn leads to an exorbitant increase in the prices of food supplies. Profiteers exploit this shortage and sell products that are hazardous to people’s health – ground bricks in red chilli, glass in rice and water in milk.

If this state of affairs continues, the supply of organic food will be the biggest problem in the country. We must prevent this loss of agricultural lands.

Fiza Ejaz

Lahore