PMLN leader blasts govt for power tariff raise

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam on Saturday criticised the government for raising the power tariff.

“The rule of Imran Khan will be remembered for record inflation and corruption,” he told a delegation from Upper Dir.

He said the inflation, unemployment and economic crisis had made life miserable for the people, adding, the prices of flour, sugar, medicine, electricity, gas and medicine had increased manifold in the so-called government of the change.

He also warned the government against an increase in the prices of petroleum products.

“Any increase in the prices of petroleum products will bring a new wave of inflation in the country,” he said.

The PMLN leader said the economy was in a tailspin due to the wrong policies of the PTI government. “This most-corrupt government will be ousted through a no-confidence motion to pull the country out of crises,” he went on to add.

The PMLN leader said that the government had been using all its resources to subdue the opposition instead of solving the issues confronting the country and people.

Amir Muqam said the PMLN would sweep the second phase of local government elections.