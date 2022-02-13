PMC withdraws recognition of Bahawalpur medical college

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has withdrawn the recognition of the Bahawalpur Medical and Dental College and its affiliated teaching hospital over repeated failure to address deficiencies.

In a notice, the PMC asked the students enrolled in the Bahawalpur Medical and Dental College to send their admission details to it.

Pursuant to the Council decision regarding permanent withdrawal of recognition granted to Bahawalpur Medical and Dental College and its affiliated teaching hospital, any student who obtained admission in Bahawalpur Medical and Dental College and fulfils the following criteria may forward their application to the Pakistan Medical Commission for consideration, including students who had applied previously to any other college, and students’ merit for any college they had applied to was sufficient for admission to that college.

The PMC said those students were required to submit applications to the PMC at the email address i.e. info.education@pmc.gov.p.