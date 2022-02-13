Performance problems

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ultimately acknowledged that he has failed to bring change in the country due to the existing ‘faults in the system’. It is strange of the prime minister to blame the system. If the system were easy to manoeuvre, there would have been no justification for his ‘change’ project. The whole idea of bringing change is to fight against the system.

Moreover, the prime minister distributed awards among his 10 ‘best’ performing ministers. If the government has failed to bring change – as claimed by the prime minster – why is there need for celebrations of such failure? And why is Imran Khan still clinging to power? His post is no minor position. If he has finally come to the conclusion that running a system so faulty is beyond his capacity, why has he not called it quits? Does he wish to continue running a faulty system till it completely collapses?

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi

*****

Some ministers, such as the minister of information and broadcasting, have been extremely vocal about supporting the PTI cause but they did not make it to the top 10 performing ministries in the recent award ceremony conducted by Imran Khan. One wonders if the certificates were given on performance or personal preference.

One can only imagine the level of frustration of those cabinet members who were ignored and the long-term implications that their broken hearts will have on their performance.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad