Australia tour

Almost a quarter of a century after their last tour of Pakistan, Australia will be visiting the country for an all-format series beginning with the first of three Tests in Rawalpindi from March 4. To say that the tour is a breakthrough for Pakistan cricket would be an understatement. Since 2009, when Sri Lankan cricketers were attacked by terrorists in Lahore, international matches at home for Pakistan have been few and far between. In fact, Australia will be the first top-tier team to come to Pakistan for a full series in quite a long time. And the fact that Australia have announced a full-strength squad for the tour speaks volumes about their seriousness for the upcoming assignment. Pacer Pat Cummins will be at the helm of the 18-man touring party that will include some of the brightest stars of Australian cricket including Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner.

Pakistan, too, have named a solid squad under the command of Babar Azam, regarded among the world's best batters. They have several match-winners in their line-up including pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan. Fast bowler Haris Rauf might make his Test debut while in-form opener Shan Masood could make his Test return after staying out for more than a year. Pakistan will have the home advantage but the Aussies seem to have ticked all boxes especially after adding an extra spinner in anticipation of low and slow wickets during the series. One of the reasons Australia, who thrashed England in the Ashes earlier this season, are taking the series so seriously is the fact that it is part of the ICC World Test Championship. In addition to the three Tests, Australia will also play three One-day International matches and a one-off Twenty20 game.

Australia's tour of Pakistan will provide Pakistan's players an opportunity to compete against one of the world's best cricket teams on home soil. It will also give Pakistan an opportunity to tell the world that it is completely safe to host international sporting events. A safe and smooth series will hopefully pave the path for similar tours by other leading teams including England and New Zealand, who last year shied away from visiting Pakistan apparently because of security concerns. It is now on Pakistan's authorities to make sure that the best possible arrangements are made for a successful series.