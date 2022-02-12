PNCA launches cultural activities to celebrate Sadequain

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday launched a series of cultural activities in collaboration with the Sadequain Foundation USA to commemorate the 35th anniversary of legendary painter, calligrapher, and mural artist Syed Sadequain.

The cultural activities also include the launch of a book 'From the Sketchbook of Sadequain', an art exhibition on 'Mystic Expressions' and a film 'Raaz-e-Fun'.

State minister and Board of Investment chairman M Azfar Ahsan inaugurated the art exhibition.

The event began with the opening ceremony of the 'Mystic Expressions', a show to pay tribute to the life and artworks of Sadequain. The paintings displayed were from the National Art Gallery's permanent collection.

The artist during his lifetime gifted more than 100 artworks to the PNCA.

After the inaugural ceremony, the guests along with the chief guests moved to the amphitheater outside for the book launch and film premiere on the life and artworks of Sadequain.

In commemoration of Sadequain's 35th anniversary, the Sadequain Foundation USA announced the publication of its latest book 'From the Sketchbook of Sadequain' (Edition II).

The primary focus of the 260-page book is black and white drawings in pen and ink. These drawings were done as studies for the final set of drawings which Sadequain made to interpret his quatrains published in his book 'Rubaiyat-e-Sadequain Naqqash'. The book launch took place right after an introduction by PNCA Director General Zahir Shah.

Ali Sarwar Naqvi, the founding executive director of the Centre for International Studies, and Dr. Mamoona Khan, HOD and Professor of Art and Design Rawalpindi Women University, attended the event as guest speakers to share their experiences and studies about the great artist.

Both inspired the audience, which included students, ambassadors, bureaucrats, and people from other walks of life.

The book launch was then followed by the documentary premiere.

Sadequain has been the subject of numerous documentaries in the past by institutions such as PTV’s 13-episode serial titled Mojiza-e-Fun, PNCA, GEO TV, and others, but Raaz-e-Fun surpasses all its predecessors in its tone and tenor.

The 30-minute film is written, narrated, and directed by acclaimed award-winning writer and director Waseem Amrohavi. He takes the viewer on a blissful odyssey traversing Sadequain’s initial forays into calligraphy and poetry at a young age, then later in life focusing on painting and his meteoric rise on the world stage.