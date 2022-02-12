Residents block KKH to protest poor condition of roads

MANSEHRA: Hundreds of angry protesters on Friday blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) to traffic for over an hour in protest against the dilapidated condition of the roads in the city and its suburbs.

Holding banners and placards, the protesters blocked Karakoram Highway to traffic.

The protesters chanted slogans against the National Highway Authority and Works and Communication Department, holding them responsible for the broken pieces and ditches at the KKH and other roads.

“The government claims much of its good governance and execution of the public welfare projects but roads in the city and its suburbs are completely broken,” Dildar Turk, the district president of Qaumi Watan Party, told protesters.

He said that the NHA was receiving toll tax at KKH and Hazara Expressway but didn’t spend a single penny on repairing the roads.