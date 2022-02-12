AFP upbeat about javelin throwers’ South Africa visas

KARACHI: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is optimistic that its two javelin throwers Arshad Nadeem and Mohammad Yasir will be able to get South Africa’s visas.

“Yes, due to various reasons visas got delayed but we are very hopeful that these will be endorsed in a few days,” a senior official of the AFP told ‘The News’ in an interaction.

The AFP plans to send both the athletes to South Africa for training until July 2022. Arshad is to appear in the World Championship, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Islamic Games. These events are inside three months and it will be a big boost if Arshad is sent to South Africa to train in one of the top athletics academies of the world.

The AFP has also deposited compulsory charges in advance and the federation has also made every kind of arrangement for the duo in South Africa.

The AFP has also engaged both the IPC Ministry and the Foreign Ministry in order to expedite the visa process. Around a month ago the AFP submitted visa documents for both the athletes who are currently training in Lahore.

The camp has been set up by the AFP through the assistance of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). Both athletes are training under the schedule and instructions given to them by the South African coach from whom they will receive training in South Africa.

Arshad shot to fame when he finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics and he is expected to win medals in all the three major events ahead.

In the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia Arshad clinched a bronze medal. His Olympics performance has further instilled confidence in him and the AFP now expects from him something stunning in the coming events.

The World Championship will be held in Oregon, US, from July 15-24. The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8. The Islamic Games are scheduled to be held in Konya, Turkey, from August 9-18. The Asian Games are pencilled in for September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.