Bilawal immature, ignorant: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: A war of words has resumed between the PPP and the PTI as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi responded to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in an aggressive tone and termed him immature and childish.

Earlier, Bilawal while addressing a workers convention on Thursday criticized Imran Khan, saying that he has abused Multan as he awarded performance certificates to all cabinet members except FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi due to his poor performance on foreign affairs.

Responding to Bilawal, Qureshi, in a statement issued here, said Bilawal is ignorant. His instructors are incompetent. The instructors give written slips to Bilawal and he still does not understand what he is saying and what the reality is, Qureshi said.

He said as time goes by, Bilawal will understand that South Punjab will not become a province by mere criticism. The South Punjab province will be formed through constitutional amendment. He questioned whether Bilawal is ready to cooperate with the PTI for the constitutional amendment. He said he is going to present a bill. If the PPP is clear, it should cast its vote in favour of the bill and give right to South Punjab. He said he had written a letter on January 19 to the PPP but did not get a reply. Then he wrote to Bilawal and Shehbaz Sharif again on Thursday.

He said a UNDP report has endorsed his stance that South Punjab is the most backward region in the country. He said they have to move forward keeping in view the realities of South Punjab. If Bilawal and Shehbaz keep their political interests in mind, they should not be an obstacle to the creation of the South Punjab province.