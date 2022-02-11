 
Friday February 11, 2022
Traffic Volunteers body launched at Police Lines Peshawar

February 11, 2022

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Thursday formally launched the Traffic Volunteers body at the Police Lines Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan and other senior officials were present, said a handout.

