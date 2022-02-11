Hasnain vows to come back strong

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young pacer Mohammad Hasnain, who was representing Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7, has promised to come back after correction in his bowling action.
It is for the first time he has spoken after being declared suspended for illegal bowling action.
In a video released by Gladiators, the 21-year-old sounded optimistic of making a comeback by overcoming his weakness.
“I had to leave my team in the middle of PSL but I will soon come back by correcting my weaknesses. You will see a different Hasnain soon,” he said.
