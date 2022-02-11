Continental, global snooker events rescheduled

KARACHI: The major continental and global snooker events for the current year were rescheduled in the board zoom meeting of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) held on Thursday.

According to the details made available to ‘The News’ by Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, IBSF Executive Board member, the IBSF World Under-21 Men Championship 2021 will now be staged in Doha from March 1 to 5. It will be followed by the IBSF World Men Championship 2021 from March 6 to 11 at the same venue. Both these events had been postponed due to COVID-19.

Besides playing host to the twin international events, the Qatar Billiards & Snooker Federation (QBSF) will organise the 37th Asian Men Championship 2022 at Doha from March 12 to 16.

Dubai has been selected as the venue of the IBSF World 6-Red & Team Championship as well as the Asian World 6-Red & Team Championship. Both these events are scheduled to be held in June.

The IBSF Under-16, Under-18 and Under-21 Championships will take place in Romania during July and August. The World Snooker Men, Women and Masters Championships will be staged in Turkey in October and November.

Alamgir Shaikh, who is also the Chairman of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), further said that Pakistan would be represented by three cueists in the IBSF World Men Championship 2021 with Muhammad Asif getting an automatic entry by virtue of being the defending champion.