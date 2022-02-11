Difficult to conduct SAG by March 2023, says POA chief

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan on Thursday told the steering committee of the 14th South Asian Games (SAG) that around two years had been wasted or preparation for hosting the biennial event could have been made in the most befitting way.

According to sources, the POA chief briefed the committee on various matters of the SAG which Pakistan wants to conduct by March 2023. Sources said that Arif told the committee in the meeting held in Islamabad that it would be difficult to conduct Games by March 2023, and stressed if slightly delayed the arrangements could be made in the most befitting way.

The meeting was chaired by federal minister Asad Umar. The IPC minister, IPC secretary, Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and secretaries of interior, finance and foreign ministries were also present in the meeting. This was the first meeting and the second will be held on Thursday next.

Sources said that Arif told the committee that no secretariat had been established and asked how the budget could be prepared for the games in this situation.

Sources said that it seemed that Sialkot and Gujranwala had been omitted from the list of venues and the government wanted to conduct the games in Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad.

The Prime Minister has told the POA that the Games should be held in Punjab as Sialkot is the leading sports equipment manufacturing city and Gujranwala produces top-level wrestlers and weightlifters.

Sources said that Asad Umar told the POA chief that preparations should be fast-tracked now.

The POA chief explained to the committee that preparation of the athletes would be of paramount importance if Pakistan were to finish second behind India in the Games.

This correspondent also learnt that the government wanted the opening ceremony and closing ceremonies in Islamabad and Lahore, respectively.

The government wants football competitions to be held in Lahore.

It was also pointed out that until May nothing concrete could be done because of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. From July’s end to September, Pakistan will be busy in a number of international events.

Official sources told ‘The News’ that the committee stressed that the South Asian Olympic Committee should send its delegation for the inspection of the venues immediately and its report should be submitted with the government so that it could make arrangements accordingly. The committee was also told that the Punjab government has said that it is ready for hosting the Games.

The POA was told to announce the two optional disciplines in which Pakistan has medal chances.