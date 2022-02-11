 
Friday February 11, 2022
World

UK police widen probe net

By AFP
February 11, 2022

London: UK police have widened their probe into Downing Street lockdown events after a new photo emerged of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and are set to question more than 50 individuals. The "partygate" scandal has placed Johnson in political jeopardy with several MPs from his Conservative party publicly calling for his resignation, although he denies any wrongdoing.

