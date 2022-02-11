UK police widen probe net

London: UK police have widened their probe into Downing Street lockdown events after a new photo emerged of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and are set to question more than 50 individuals. The "partygate" scandal has placed Johnson in political jeopardy with several MPs from his Conservative party publicly calling for his resignation, although he denies any wrongdoing.
Prague: An EU-funded hub to fight misinformation in Central Europe launched in Prague on Thursday, led by an alliance...
PARIS: French scientist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel prize for medicine for his co-discovery of the HIV virus...
Washington: US and Belarusian defense chiefs held rare telephone talks on Thursday to avoid a "miscalculation" during...
RABAT: Moroccan authorities plan to survey abandoned and unauthorised wells across the country, the official MAP news...
Nairobi: The former head of Eritrea’s Orthodox church, who spent more than a decade under house arrest, has died...
MADRID: Spain dropped the mandatory use of face masks outdoors on Thursday, though many people kept them on in Madrid,...
Comments