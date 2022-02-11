 
World

Paris bomb

By AFP
February 11, 2022

Paris: The only suspected assailant still alive after the terror attacks that rocked Paris in November 2015 claimed Wednesday he went back on a plan to blow himself up, as he took the stand for the first time in the trial over the jihadist massacres.

