Girl assaulted on school premises

LAHORE:A 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by unidentified suspect in a school in the Shahdara area Thursday. The victim's father Ali Hassan said that the girl went to school to study where unidentified suspect sexually assaulted her. He complained the matter before the school principal. However, she did not respond to their requests. The aggrieved family lodged a complaint before police.

Police said that they had conducted medical examination of the victim and were investigating the matter further. The chief minister sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the molestation of a girl in Shahdara. The chief minister directed strict legal action against the accused.

KILLED: A 40-year-old man was killed in an incident of firing between two parties in the Mohlanwal area. Reportedly, two parties were firing at each other. A passerby Ali Raza received bullet injuries and died on the spot. Body was removed to morgue.