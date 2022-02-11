‘Delay in registration of FIR intolerable’

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that delay in registration of FIRs would not be tolerated.

He said this while listening to complaints and issues of the public as well as retired and serving officials during Khuli Kutchehri held at Central Police Office on Thursday. The IGP while taking strict action on citizens’ complaints about delay in registration of FIR issued show-cause notices to the SHO and Moharrir of Khanna police station. "No negligence would be tolerated in safety and security of the citizens" he maintained.

During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame. Muhammad Ahsan Younas emphasized that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens adding that Islamabad police is taking many steps to facilitate the public.