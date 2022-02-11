Costly food

Increasing population and climate change greatly affect the country’s depleting resources. Climate changes cause crop production to decrease, while the increasing population leads to a greater demand. As a result, the country is forced to import crops, which increases their prices. People cannot put up with such burdensome expenses much longer.
Unfortunately, the government is busy fighting the opposition with no regard to people’s plight and no coherent plan to ease people’s burdens.
Mohammad Abdullah
Islamabad
