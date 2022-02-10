Bilawal dares Imran to dissolve parliament

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the days of Imran Khan are numbered and the Tabdeeli Sarkar would be packed up in the coming days.

He said he was hundred percent sure to achieve the goals of the long march. Imran is mentioning the PPP in his speeches. “The PM should dissolve the National Assembly before the march if he has the courage to do so,” he added.

“Other parties were not participating in the by-elections, however, the PPP stood its ground and fought against the PTI by not leaving the field empty,” he said, adding that the party fought in the Senate election as well.

The PPP chairman said that the march will be successful as “Imran has already lost the first round of local body elections”. Bilawal took a swipe at the prime minister and said that "Imran Niazi is running away after disqualifying his candidate [Faisal Vawda[ to contest in the next elections."

Bilawal said Imran was afraid of the elections. He ran away from a by-election in Lahore and again avoided the election of the mayor in Dera Ismail Khan where Faisal Karim Kundi was the PPP candidate. He declared a war against the Imran government and said the PPP would launch a campaign on a no-confidence motion against the PM.

Bilawal said PTI wickets have started falling after losing local government polls in KP and by-elections in the near past. He greeted PPP workers after winning a fight against PTI MNA Faisal Vawda.

Addressing a big gathering here, the PPP chairman said the government has failed to deliver at all levels and troubled the masses gravely. He declared a war against the ‘selected, puppet and illegitimate government’. He said Imran Khan lost every by-election. There was a demand of Jiyalas in the Senate elections that the PPP should contest the poll at any cost. The PPP had won the Islamabad Senate seat from the bastion of Imran Khan. He said the masses are suffering due to present government’s failed policies.

He asked his party workers to take the PPP manifesto to every house in Multan. He said the PPP CEC has decided that the march against this selected government will commence from Karachi on February 27. The agreement with the IMF is not an agreement between Pakistan and the IMF but between the PTI and the IMF.

Bilawal appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan and the judiciary for not postponing the second phase of LG elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran lost in the first phase of the KP elections and will lose the second phase as well. He said Imran is repeating the corruption mantra for over three years and did the same even today, but his government has been declared the most corrupt government in Pakistan’s history by the Transparency International. He could not prove a single accusation against Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari but his mentor General Musharraf has been convicted.