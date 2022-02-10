Iran Guards unveil missile said to put Israel in reach

TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday announced the development of a surface-to-surface missile whose stated range would put arch foe Israel within reach.
The Guards’ Sepahnews website said the missile was named the Khaybarchekan after a victorious battle fought by the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in the seventh century. Armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri described it as a strategic, "long-range" missile.
The Guards’ Sepahnews website said the missile has a range of 1,450 kilometres, runs on solid fuel and is capable of penetrating anti-missile systems. It was unveiled during a visit to a surface-to-surface missile base of the Guards’ air force, with the chief of the aerospace department Amirali Hajizadeh present.
TUNIS: Tunisian judges on Wednesday started a widely observed nationwide strike, days after President Kais Saied...
ABINGDON, United Kingdom: Scientists in Britain said on Wednesday they have smashed a previous record for generating...
AYODHYA, India: Hindu worshippers from across India gather each morning to pray in Ayodhya, near where a historic...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel launched strikes against targets in Syria early on Wednesday, hitting anti-aircraft batteries...
WASHINGTON: Former US first lady Melania Trump will use Parler for exclusive communications and make the platform her...
DUBAI: A gas explosion in downtown Abu Dhabi prompted a warning of a possible attack early on Wednesday following a...
Comments