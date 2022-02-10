Iran Guards unveil missile said to put Israel in reach

TEHRAN: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday announced the development of a surface-to-surface missile whose stated range would put arch foe Israel within reach.

The Guards’ Sepahnews website said the missile was named the Khaybarchekan after a victorious battle fought by the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) in the seventh century. Armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri described it as a strategic, "long-range" missile.

The Guards’ Sepahnews website said the missile has a range of 1,450 kilometres, runs on solid fuel and is capable of penetrating anti-missile systems. It was unveiled during a visit to a surface-to-surface missile base of the Guards’ air force, with the chief of the aerospace department Amirali Hajizadeh present.