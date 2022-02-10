Ministry includes POA president in PSB’s board

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Board has been reconstituted as the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has included President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in the 11-member setup.

Earlier, the POA was not part of the Board. “We have made changes according to the requirements of the new PSB constitution that has been enforced now,” an IPC Ministry official when contacted said.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has been added to the Board while Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has retained its membership. Surprisingly there was Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) presence in the Board. Hockey being the national sport has been left out of the PSB’s Board. Aqeel Karim Dhadhi has also been left out of the new setup.

“He has been of no use to the PSB Board. He is too busy and cannot devote time for sports,” one of the Ministry officials when contacted said.

Following is the new formation: Minister in Charge of the administrative Division (President), Secretary of the Administrative Division (Vice President).

Members: President Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Managing Director NESPAK or his nominee not below BPS-20 officer or equivalent, President/ Secretary General of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, President/ Secretary General of Pakistan Tennis Federation, President/ Secretary General Services Sports Control Board, Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansota.