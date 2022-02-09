PM portal’s orders in inheritance cases declared ‘unconstitutional, illegal’

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench Tuesday declared the Prime Minister portal orders unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and said extra judicial orders could not be issued in inheritance matters.

The court said the Prime Minister Portal order No 24 of March 2021 is illegal and unconstitutional. Nephews of landlord Sardar Muhammad Ayub Khan of Dera Ghazi Khan and Aurangzeb Khan, Jehanzeb Khan filed their petition through their counsel Syed Athar Hassan Shah Bokhari, stating that the actual name of widow of Sardar Ayub Khan (late) is Sadat Fatima instead Laeeqa.

The petitioners said the widow wants to grab a whole piece of agricultural land and other property registered in the name of her childless uncle. The petitioners prayed the court to release possession from her.

The property of the childless uncle would go to the rest of family members instead of the only widow, the petitioners stated. The widow lodged her complaint with Prime Minister Portal for the release of a piece of land from her family members while she was not the only shareholder.

The petitioners told the court that the PM Portal sent the complaint to Dera Ghazi Khan district administration for the release of property in favor of the widow. However, the court declared PM Portal orders as null and void.