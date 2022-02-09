UAE delegation explores investment opportunities

LAHORE: A six-member delegation representing the office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum from UAE Tuesday visited the City to explore joint ventures and investment opportunities in Punjab.
The delegation held meetings with the government officials. In a joint meeting with the representatives of Planning and Development Board, Punjab PPP Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Board of Investment (PBIT) available opportunities in all areas of common interest were discussed.
The joint meeting was chaired by CM’s adviser Dr Salman Shah. The visit is follow up of Punjab PPP Authority official’s visit to Dubai Expo on November 22, 2021 wherein Punjab PPP Authority CEO Amjad Ali Awan met Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum and briefed them on investment opportunities under PPP mode in Punjab.
The overall PPP framework of Punjab, current footprints, pipeline envisaged under the business plan, mode of engagements with Punjab PPP Authority and project requisites were presented by Amjad Ali Awan.
The delegation also visited the office of PITB to understand the IT services and solutions and showed keen interest to transform digital ecosystem of Punjab. Chairman PITB informed the delegation that a project, Citizen Facilitation Centers, in Punjab under PPP mode is in pipeline for which bidding will be initiated after completing procedural formalities as per PPP Act, 2019. Dr Salman Shah appreciated initiatives taken by the company in UAE and said the government welcomes smart & digital solutions for its economy and appreciated their interest in PPPs.
LAHORE: A trader was shot dead by unidentified suspects in the Shadbagh area on Tuesday. The victim identified as...
The new papers clearly demonstrated that the entire investigation was focused on Shehbaz Sharif and his son and their...
KARACHI: The additional district and sessions court, South, has decreed against a private TV channel and its programme...
ISLAMABAD: The three-day crucial parleys between Pakistan and Russia on shareholding and facilitation agreements for...
Islamabad: As many as nine patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district died of...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the order passed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for re-polling...
Comments