UAE delegation explores investment opportunities

LAHORE: A six-member delegation representing the office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum from UAE Tuesday visited the City to explore joint ventures and investment opportunities in Punjab.

The delegation held meetings with the government officials. In a joint meeting with the representatives of Planning and Development Board, Punjab PPP Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Board of Investment (PBIT) available opportunities in all areas of common interest were discussed.

The joint meeting was chaired by CM’s adviser Dr Salman Shah. The visit is follow up of Punjab PPP Authority official’s visit to Dubai Expo on November 22, 2021 wherein Punjab PPP Authority CEO Amjad Ali Awan met Sheikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum and briefed them on investment opportunities under PPP mode in Punjab.

The overall PPP framework of Punjab, current footprints, pipeline envisaged under the business plan, mode of engagements with Punjab PPP Authority and project requisites were presented by Amjad Ali Awan.

The delegation also visited the office of PITB to understand the IT services and solutions and showed keen interest to transform digital ecosystem of Punjab. Chairman PITB informed the delegation that a project, Citizen Facilitation Centers, in Punjab under PPP mode is in pipeline for which bidding will be initiated after completing procedural formalities as per PPP Act, 2019. Dr Salman Shah appreciated initiatives taken by the company in UAE and said the government welcomes smart & digital solutions for its economy and appreciated their interest in PPPs.