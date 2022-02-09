PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari (2nd from right) meets PML-Q leaders in Lahore in an attempt to woo the PTI allies. -Screengrab

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker and Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Tuesday any question about a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan should be asked from the opposition, and not from them as they were allies in the ruling coalition.



However, he said on a lighter note that nothing could be said about the no-confidence move at this stage whether “a dish would get ready or the material gathered in the kitchen would remain unutilised”.

Speaking to reporters along with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) delegation, he said “Nothing was cooking in the kitchen at the moment”. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said: “We are allies of the government, and want it to complete its term. Therefore, we keep giving advice to the government to help the people overcome their problems. “As an ally, it is our duty to make suggestions for a solution to public problems,” he added.



In response to a question, he said “We are with Imran Khan. Asif Zardari had come here yesterday to inquire after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's health.”

Pervaiz Elahi said that parting ways with the government was not on the agenda. “There was no such discussion on parting of ways with the government,” he clarified.

He said that both of them – PMLQ and MQMP -- were part of the government and conveyed their grievances to the government after prior discussion at the party level. “Today’s meeting was also aimed at the similar purpose,” he said.

He said they wanted to take the opposition in Punjab into confidence over the local government bill and bring it as a consensus document before the assembly.

MQMP Deputy Convener Aamir Khan said their party was part of the coalition government, and whatever decision was made would be in consultation with the allied parties.

The MQMP delegation, comprising Aamir Khan, former mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar and another party leader Sadiq Iftikhar, called on PMLQ President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence.

The delegation inquired about the wellbeing of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Issues of mutual interest including political situation in the country were discussed in detail and it was agreed to move ahead with mutual consultation especially on local government elections and other important issues.

Aamir Khan told the media: “We have come here to ask about the welfare of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. He is a senior and experienced politician of the country.” He said: “Political parties have their own ideas and they make their own decisions." Federal ministers -- Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, MNA Salik Hussain, Shafay Hussain, Rana Khalid and Abid Gujjar -- were also present.

To a question, Tariq Bashir Cheema said there was no question of stopping him from meeting Imran Khan in Bahawalpur, as he had not gone there. “I underwent Covid-19 test the same day, and I was waiting for my report. I had informed the prime minister’s military secretary,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a significant development took place in the backdoor contacts between the Nawaz League and the Q-League. According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet the Chaudhry brothers this week.

Some key leaders of both parties — PMLN and PMLQ -- are playing their role in this regard. Sources said PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif is planning to visit the residence of former premier Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire about his health.

The PMLN Central Executive Committee has already authorised Shehbaz Sharif to liaise with political parties and personalities.