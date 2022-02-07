MQM-P team makes rare visit to Wali Bagh

MQM-P leaders meet ANP leadership in their first-ever visit to Wali Bagh. -Photo ANP Twitter

CHARSADDA: A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Sunday visited Wali Bagh in Charsadda and held talks with the leadership of the Awami National Party (ANP).

It was said to be the first-ever visit of the MQM leaders to Wali Bagh, where they offered Fateha at the graves of ANP leader Abdul Wali Khan and his wife Begum Nasim Wali Khan. The MQM delegation included Aamir Khan and Waseem Akhtar.

ANP leaders Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Hussain Babak, Senator Hidayatullah, Mukhtiar Khan and Shakil Bashir Umarzai were present.

Later speaking at a press conference, the leaders of the two parties said that they had agreed to set aside the past mistakes and strive for democratic stability and the transfer of powers to the grassroots level through the local government elections. They said though the difference of opinion was part of the political process, there was no clash between the Pakhtuns and Mohajirs. They said that working together would benefit both parties. They expressed concern over the rising incidents of terrorism and maintained that the terrorists were regrouping due to the non-implementation of the National Action Plan.

Commenting on the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China, Mian Iftikhar said that Beijing had extended invitations to the heads of several countries, and there was nothing unusual about his visit.

To a question, MQM leader Aamir Khan said that though they were allies of the PTI, they were not satisfied with the performance of the government. However, he said that the MQM would not quit the coalition government. He admitted that the government had added to the woes of the common people by failing to control inflation and overcome joblessness.