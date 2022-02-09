RAWALPINDI/ NAUSHKI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the national resolve to support the armed forces in eliminating the remnants of terrorists trying to sabotage the development of Balochistan.

He said the enemy was bent upon disintegrating the country and terrorists were being provided funds from abroad. However, he added, all their nefarious designs would be foiled through a comprehensive development programme.

The PM and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Naushki, Balochistan, on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In his interaction with troops, the prime minister paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families over their sacrifices for Pakistan. He lauded the professionalism exhibited by the troops and appreciated the operational preparedness and bravery with which terrorist attacks were repulsed.

The PM and COAS visited the area along with Balochistan’s chief minister, governor, federal, and provincial ministers. The military’s media wing said that the premier was provided with a detailed briefing on the security situation of the area following the successful repulsion of two separate terror attacks in Noushki and Panjgur by the security forces.

The prime minister also interacted with tribal elders of the area and acknowledged their unwavering support in fight against terrorism and facilitating government initiatives being taken to bring prosperity and development to Balochistan. He assured the jirga members of continued sincere support for timely completion of development projects in the province. He stressed that development of Balochistan was priority and critical for future of Pakistan.

“Through a comprehensive national effort, cooperation between federal and provincial governments and assistance of armed forces, we shall realise [the] true potential of Balochistan,” PM Imran was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

Separately, the PM, in his address to the troops, announced a 15pc raise for the FC and Rangers personnel. The prime minister told the troops that he especially went to Noushki to express solidarity on behalf of the country with the armed forces of the country.

He observed that in the war against terrorism, the armed forces and law enforcement agencies had fought so bravely that had never happened across the world. “Not only me, but the whole nation stands with our troops. The entire nation has the confidence that terrorists cannot cause any harm to the country,” he added.

PM Imran Khan said the Pakistani nation was very resilient and strong and no act of terror could deter them from moving forward. Addressing officers and jawans of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers, the prime minister vowed to give a befitting response to the terrorists who were trying in vain to hamper the pace of progress, particularly in Balochistan.

Imran Khan accompanied by ministers of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry and Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressed the gathering. Imran Khan said no other army had faced unprecedented challenges due to acts of terrorism, in the wake of war in Afghanistan. He said the Pakistan army excelled in its professionalism and helped in ridding Pakistan of terrorism.

The prime minister said, he was shocked to hear about the terrorist attacks in Balochistan and wanted to stand along with his troops who were waging a jihad against the terrorists. He observed that in the war against terrorism, the armed forces and law enforcement agencies had fought so bravely that had never happened across the world.

With their bravery and sacrifices, they secured the country from terrorists, he added. He said all those who sacrificed their lives have a special place in heaven and pointed out that the martyrs have the second-highest place, after the prophets. He said it was an honour for the Muslims when they lay down their lives for their country.

The prime minister said the entire nation was proud of its forces and they had firm belief in their capability to thwart any threat of terrorism. “The entire nation has the confidence that terrorists cannot cause any harm to the country,” he added.

The prime minister said the present government was spending hugely on the uplift of Balochistan province with a number of mega development projects which had never been undertaken by any government in the past.

Mentioning construction of Chaman-Quetta and Karachi Highway, as the biggest project to transform the lives of the people and conditions of the province, the prime minister said, the government had already allocated funds for the project.

He resolved that more funds would be allocated for the development of the province in future as the government was fully focused on alleviation of backwardness of certain areas including former tribal areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister said the government was determined to bring an extensive development in the province, in the coming days, that no outside power would succeed in misguiding the people to destabilise the country.

The next phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would hugely benefit the people of Balochistan as it would bring industrialization, materialise establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) and transfer of technology in the agriculture sector to help boost country’s productivity.

He said China had been assisting Pakistan in increasing its agri-yields and expressed the confidence that soon, Pakistan would become an agriculture crops exporting country. Referring to the global price hike, the prime minister said it had affected all the countries of the world, even the strong economies like the US and UK, had been experiencing the highest inflation after 40 years.

The prime minister said that the government was cognizant of the problems faced by the salaried class due to the price hike; therefore, the government was fully focused on the steps to bring ease in their lives.

The petroleum prices had increased worldwide which also impacted the prices of related things, he opined. The prime minister, however, expressed that as the government’s revenues were supplemented, they would increase salaries of the employees.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that there is stability in the region due to strong relations between Pakistan and China and noted these relations are unique, having stood the test of time.

During an interview to Chinese television channel CGTN, he said that “Pakistan wants to play the role of 70s when Pakistan had played a significant role in bringing the United States and China closer together and by arranging the visit of Dr. Henry Kissinger, we want to play this role”.

Replying to questions, PM Imran said, “The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road project. I think it should be taken forward.

“It started with communication and power generation and now we have it. They want to develop the next steps i.e. industrialization, information technology and above all in the agricultural sector”.

He emphasised that agriculture is very important because of the growing population. “We need food security, so we want to work with China to improve agricultural production,” he added.

Referring to the economic relations between Pakistan and China, especially CPEC, he said that this project is very important. At that time, we were facing two types of problems: the war on terror which caused the most damage to Pakistan.

Owing to this war, he noted, Pakistan lost 80,000 lives and hundreds of billions of dollars and the value of our currency was halved and above all, our two most corrupt governments have caused the financial crisis, so China has come to the fore in our most difficult time, and this is one of the reasons why our people love China so much. That you always remember a friend who came to work when needed.

The PM said that now CPEC is moving towards the second phase, which includes investment in our industrial zones and information technology, Pakistan is giving huge incentives for investment in its technology zones. Besides, he continued, there is agriculture sector in which we need cooperation and investment to increase our production and we have entered into agreements with Chinese companies which will be mutually beneficial and Chinese companies invest in Pakistan and the country will benefit a lot and benefit from technology transfer.

Replying to a question, he said unfortunately the biggest problem of Pakistan at present and, to some extent also the problem of China, is India. He said: “I am one of those people who firmly believe that we should resolve all our differences through political dialogue but, unfortunately there is a government in India which is an extremist nationalist since the time of our independence 74 years ago. India has never had such a government.”

He said “unfortunately it is becoming very difficult for us to move forward with this government, especially our dispute with India on Kashmir which is our only issue which has made matters difficult instead of resolving it.” However, Prime Minister said that he hoped that sooner or later we would resolve it through dialogue.

Asked about the Sino-Pakistani consensus on Afghanistan, he said it was a matter for the Afghan people first and foremost and that Pakistan and China agreed that no nation had faced as many problems as the Afghans.

He said that for 40 years, they (Afghans) have only seen war and for the first time there is a chance for peace. At present there is no conflict in Afghanistan but the problem is that human tragedy is happening there because Afghanistan is heavily dependent on foreign aid.

PM Imran said that when foreign aid stopped, the whole government was in a critical crisis and could not provide services because they did not have the money and their foreign exchange reserves were frozen. Prime Minister said that China, Pakistan and many other countries, including European countries, have agreed to put aside the likes and dislikes of the Taliban government and keep in mind only 40 million Afghans, half of whom are facing the worst of food insecurity.

Responding to reports of a cold snap in relations with the US due to Pak-China relations, Prime Minister said that the world could not afford another Cold War, the world should not move towards a situation where it is divided into two camps. It will not benefit anyone but everyone will suffer. “People benefit from cooperation between countries. I have seen the European Union being formed and the standard of living has improved in all European countries. I hope that this tension does not escalate into another Cold War, where we have to decide who to side with. We have good relations with the United States and very strong fraternal relations with China. We do not want Pakistan to face such a situation if you have relations with China then you have to end with other countries,” he said.

Prime Minister said “my priority is the 220 million people of Pakistan and only economic prosperity can lift people out of poverty which comes from peace and stability because conflict affects the economy first and it will be the last thing we want”.



