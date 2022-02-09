Germany to help improve health indicators

LAHORE:German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in her office here Tuesday.

First Secretary on Economic and Political Division Christian Boucher accompanied the visiting envoy, while Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed and Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Ajmal Bhatti were present in the meeting.

The health minister and the German Ambassador discussed Universal Health Coverage and Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, corona pandemic situation, measures to improve mother and child health indicators and issues of bilateral interest.

German Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Dr Yasmin Rashid for bringing about improvement in health sector in Punjab. The two dignitaries agreed to enhance cooperation for better healthcare services in Punjab. The minister said there was a great deal to learn from the German healthcare system. She said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has always wished to provide good quality healthcare services to people of Pakistan. The credit of taking Punjab towards Universal health coverage goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan who fulfilled his promise with the people of Punjab by giving away the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card to all population. Now no one needs to worry about expenses on healthcare services in Punjab. By 31st March, Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Cards will be distributed to the entire population of Punjab.”

She said that the Punjab government was spending Rs400 billion on the health insurance programme. Initially, the card was given to people living below the poverty level in 2019. Now everyone can avail free healthcare services from empanelled public and private hospitals. The entire world has appreciated Pakistan for overcoming corona pandemic. Now Punjab has a capacity to conduct 25 to 30,000 corona tests per day. Punjab is developing seven state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals. These hospitals are being developed in areas requiring these facilities. Punjab is going to set up a Digital Health Authority. The digitisation of the system shall help provide good quality healthcare services to people. Punjab is also specifically focusing on school children through School Health Nutrition Programme. German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck said Pakistan had made a significant step forward towards provision of universal healthcare through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card. He said Pakistan had performed very well against corona pandemic. He also said the all-out support would be provided to Punjab for improving the quality of healthcare services.