KP business community promised uninterrupted supply of gas

PESHAWAR: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday assured the business community to ensure smooth/uninterrupted supply of gas in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was decided to devise a joint mechanism to address low-gas pressure, supply line and other issues on priority basis.

In this regard, it was agreed to form a joint panel consisting of representatives of the business community, Ogra and SNGPL, aimed at framing modalities and take steps for an amicable resolution of industrial and commercial consumers’ issues.

These decisions were taken during an open forum jointly organised by the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ogra and SNGPL here at the Chamber’s House. SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid presided over the session. Hasnain Khurshid urged the Ogra and SNGPL to take pragmatic steps to resolve low gas pressure and other issues.

He said the process of issuance of new gas connections should be simplified. The SCCI chief expressed concern over gas disconnection without any prior notice and supply of gas on LNG rates to consumers in KP, terming it a sheer violation of Article 158-A of the Constitution, and demanded an end to the practice. He urged Ogra to take measures for regulating LGP rates.

The SCCI chief demanded the SNGPL to ensure rehabilitation and replacement of rusted gas pipes in Peshawar and other parts of the province. Muhammad Arif said Ogra has addressed 8,000 complaints during the last month, which is a unique example of relief to consumers.

He said Orga had registered more than 90 complaints and issued directives to SNGPL to dispose of the same within one month. Arif assured the business community to take every step to resolve complaints with joint coordination and cooperation amicably as well as to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Taj Ali Khan termed the increasing difference between supply and demand as a major cause behind low gas pressure and load-shedding. He said a consumer complaint centre had been established in the regional office at Hayatabad and other parts of the province.