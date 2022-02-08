Minorities in Pakistan enjoy best security: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said that the message of peace can be spread only by taking the young generation of Pakistan into confidence; he said this while addressing a press conference at the end of International Interfaith Harmony week at DGPR on Monday.

MPA Uzma Kardar, Archbishop Sebastian Sha, Sardar Garromit Singh, Roshni from Hindu Community, Shahid Rehmat, Head of Youth Development Foundation and Prof Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi also spoke on the occasion. The minister condemned the assassination of Pastor William Siraj and said that the elements spreading unrest in Pakistan should know that all the religious minorities living in Pakistan are enjoying best security. He said that interfaith harmony week was celebrated in 195 countries all over the world, including Pakistan while the Department of Human Rights and Youth Development Foundation jointly organised various seminars to promote mutual love and affection. He said that in the last three and a half years, record work has been done by the Punjab govt on interfaith harmony. Punjab is the first province to prepare a draft of policy on interfaith harmony and it was also appreciated by the Supreme Court.