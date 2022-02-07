11 of a family faint after eating stale food in Larkana

SUKKUR: As many as 11 members of a family fainted on Sunday after eating stale food (chicken pieces) in district Larkana.

Reports said a family bought chicken tikkas from a shop in Larkana and its 11 members fell unconscious after eating them. Following which, they were immediately taken to the Chandika Medical College Hospital Larkana, where they were provided prompt medical aid.

According to hospital source, the condition of the patients was stable. The patients included Sanaullah Arbani, Waqas, Rukhsar, Saddam, Ghulamullah, Farhana, Shahina, Amjad Ali, Abdul Sattar and two others.