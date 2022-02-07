Islamabad Art Gallery: A new cultural site for art lovers of capital

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has added a new cultural site for the art-aficionados of the federal capital.

The CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed inaugurated the Islamabad Art Gallery (IAG) here at F-9 Park on Sunday. The IAG besides providing an opportunity to artists to display their work will also be an archive to keep a pictorial record of Islamabad’s development.

Speaking on the occasion, the CDA Chairman said a city can be created only through the construction of roads and parks and installation of streetlights rather every metropolitan has its way of life and cultural recognition. He said that an old building inside the park was restored and renovated to convert the same into an art gallery. “There was a suggestion to develop a restaurant but we accepted the proposal of an art gallery,” Amer Ali said. The CDA chairman said the artists would manage and run the cultural facility while the CDA with the necessary support of CDA.

He pointed out that a few years back, the visitors used to avoid visiting F-9 Park but now it had been restored particularly due to the hard work of officials and workers of the Environment Wing.