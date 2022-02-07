 
close
Monday February 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two held in Lahore gang-rape case

February 07, 2022

LAHORE: Police arrested two people for gang raping a girl in a hotel in the Gulberg area a week ago. The accused were identified as Ramzan and Waleed while their third accomplice was at large. The accused lured the girl with a job offer and asked her to come to a hotel room on January 31 where they gang raped her.

Comments