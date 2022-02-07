PPSC extends date for online applications

LAHORE: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended date of submission of online applications for various posts advertised in its Advertisement No. 01/2022.
According to PPSC, date of submission of online applications was extended following a notification issued S&GAD (Regulations Wing) vis-à-vis age relaxation of two years due to COVID-19 for recruitment of posts from 1st January 2022 to 31st December, 2022.
The date of submission of online applications for the posts advertised in Advertisement No. 01/2022, has been extended for one week till 16th February 2022. Candidates now may apply online till 16-02-2022 (12:00 midnight). The remaining instructions will remain the same.
GUJRANWALA: CIA police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender from Sialkot Airport. Accused Zunair Khalid was...
LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif’s close associate and PML-N leader in Gujrat, Alhaj Amjad Farooq, and others joined the...
Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a four-member gang involved in mobile snatching and recovered mobile phones and...
SUKKUR: The members of Hindu community in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki protested against the incident of robbery in...
SUKKUR: As many as 11 members of a family fainted on Sunday after eating stale food in district Larkana.Reports said...
SUKKUR: The complainant of the triple murder case, Umme Rubab, along with her hundreds of supporters, staged a sit-in...
Comments