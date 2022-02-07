PPSC extends date for online applications

 
Monday February 07, 2022
The date of submission of online applications for the posts advertised in Advertisement No. 01/2022, has been extended till 16th February

By Our Correspondent
February 07, 2022
LAHORE: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has extended date of submission of online applications for various posts advertised in its Advertisement No. 01/2022.

According to PPSC, date of submission of online applications was extended following a notification issued S&GAD (Regulations Wing) vis-à-vis age relaxation of two years due to COVID-19 for recruitment of posts from 1st January 2022 to 31st December, 2022.

The date of submission of online applications for the posts advertised in Advertisement No. 01/2022, has been extended for one week till 16th February 2022. Candidates now may apply online till 16-02-2022 (12:00 midnight). The remaining instructions will remain the same.

