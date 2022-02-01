PPSC issues clarification after paper leak controversy

According to Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), the paper could be considered leaked when shared before the exam and not after the test was held.- Photo PPSC Twitter

LAHORE: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has responded to the controversy surrounding the paper for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police Department.

The written examination was held on January 30 (Sunday) and later on reports on social media circulated claiming that the paper was leaked before the exam.

Reacting to the social media storm, a PPSC spokesperson said that pictures of the question paper were shared online three hours after the exam and added that the paper could be considered leaked when shared before the exam.

However, the spokesperson added that legal action would be taken against the candidate carrying the question paper with him/her after appearing in the exam.