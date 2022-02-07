1,341 held in Lahore on charges of wheelie, firing, kite flying

LAHORE: Punjab police registered 1,319 cases and arrested 1,341 people on charges of doing wheelie, aerial firing and kite flying during the first month of current year. Around 255 cases were registered against those doing wheelie in January while 278 people were arrested. Around 471 cases were registered against aerial firing across the province and 438 people were arrested.
Similarly, 593 cases were registered against kite sellers and kite flyers while 625 persons were arrested. A total of 543 cases were registered against one-wheelie, aerial firing and kite flying in Lahore and 539 people were arrested out of which 179 cases of one-wheelie and 183 people were arrested. Around 199 cases against aerial firing were registered in Lahore and 190 people were arrested. Likewise, 165 cases were registered against kite sellers and kite flyers and 166 accused were arrested.
