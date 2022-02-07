Robber killed in encounter with Lahore Police

LAHORE: A robber was killed while his two accomplices escaped during an encounter with police on Sundar Road in Raiwind area here on Sunday.

The robbers were on their way back after looting people in Manga Mandi area when they spotted the police on Sundar Road and opened firing. Police retaliated in the same fashion. However, a robber was killed in the firing of his own accomplices. Police shifted the body to morgue.