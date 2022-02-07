Islamabad United beat Kings by 42 runs

KARACHI: Karachi Kings’ winless spree continued as they lost their fifth successive match when they were overwhelmed by Islamabad United by 42 runs in their fifth-round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Sunday night.

Shadab Khan led United from the front with his fine all-round display. Shadab took 4-15 in his quota of four overs to restrict Karachi Kings to 135-9 while chasing a target of 178. Mohammad Nabi top-scored for Kings with unbeaten 47.

Earlier, Paul Stirling (39), Shadab (34), Colin Munro (33) and Alex Hales (30) shepherded United to 177-6. Set to chase a tricky target, Karachi Kings faced a huge blow when Sharjeel Khan (6) got run out in the second over when he was sent back by Babar Azam and Asif Ali’s throw came to Faheem who broke the bails. Sharjeel struck one four. Soon afterwards paceman Mohammad Wasim Junior bowled Babar Azam (8) with a splendid delivery that pitched at the right area, slightly nipped in, Babar missed it completely.

Babar struck one four from ten balls and Kings were 21-2 in the fifth over. Hasan Ali then clean bowled England’s Ian Cockbain (2) with a super delivery to leave Kings reeling at 35-3. In the next over, Kings lost Sahibzada Farhan, who got run out. Imad Wasim flicked a ball from Shadab towards short-leg, Farhan rushed for a run but Imad was unmoved. Farhan smacked 18-ball 25, striking four fours. Shadab then got rid of Lewis Gregory (15), stumped by keeper Azam Khan, and Imad Wasim (9) in one over to leave Kings reeling at 66-6 in the 12th over. In his next over, Shadab bowled Chris Jordan (5) with a fine googly before trapping Mohammad Taha (0) lbw and Kings were in deep trouble with 83-8. Waqas Maqsood then removed Umaid Asif (10). Mohammad Nabi, dropped on 31 by Azam Khan off Hasan Ali, at this stage managed a few good strokes, striking two sixes and five fours in his unbeaten 28-ball 47.

Shadab was ably backed by Mohammad Wasim (1-41 in 4), Hasan Ali (1-26 in 4) and Waqas Maqsood (1-28 in 4). Shadab was adjudged as man of the match for his fine all-round performance. This was the third win from Islamabad and they now joined Lahore Qalandars on points.

Islamabad United had a clam start, scoring 53 in the powerplay without losing a wicket. They lost Alex Hales, held by Lewis Gregory in the deep for a 21-ball 30, smacking five fours. He added 66 off 45 balls for the opening stand with Ireland’s Paul Stirling who was bowled by spinner Mohammad Nabi off his first ball for a 30-ball 39. Stirling, playing his last game, smashed two sixes and three fours. At that stage United were 75-2 in the tenth over.

Shadab Khan and Colin Munro did a fine job, adding 55 runs for the third wicket stand in 36 balls before the former was brilliantly caught by Babar Azam at extra-cover off Chris Jordan. Shadab hit four fours and one six in his 19-ball 34. And United were 130-3 in the 16th over.

Left-armer Usman Shinwari, playing his first game, then had Asif Ali when Babar Azam took a stunning one-handed catch to leave United at 146-4 in the 18th over. Asif struck a six-ball ten, hitting Umaid Asif for a huge six. Soon afterwards Chris Jordan got rid of Colin Munro, with Babar taking his third catch in the deep. Munro smacked one six in his run-a-ball 33.

Following some slog United lost Azam Khan off the final ball of the innings from Umaid Asif, held by keeper Sahibzada Farhan, who rushed behind to hold a comfortable catch as the bulky batsman had skied it.

Azam struck seven-ball 16 with two fours and a straight six off Umaid. Faheem Ashraf remained not out on a five-ball seven which carried one six which he hit off Chris Jordan. Jordan, playing his first match, was the pick of the bowlers with 2-36 in four overs. Imad Wasim (1-22 in 3), Usman Shinwari (1-28 in 4), Umaid (1-28 in 4) and Mohammad Nabi (1-33 in 3) were the other successful bowlers.

Earlier, United’s skipper Shadab won the toss and decided to bat first. This was the first time in this event so far that a skipper, who won the toss, opted to bat first. United went unchanged. Kings made two changes in their squad which played against Peshawar Zalmi by bringing in Chris Jordan and Usman Shinwari in place of Mohammad Imran Junior and Aamer Yamin. Ahsan Raza and Richard Illingworth supervised the match while Ranjan Madugalle was the match referee.