Pakistan, China pledge to maintain defence cooperation momentum

Prime Minister Imran Khan with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting along with his delegation. -APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China agreed on Sunday to continue the momentum in defence cooperation at various levels between the armed forces of the two countries.



They underscored that stronger defence and security cooperation between Pakistan and China was an important factor of peace and stability in the region. Both sides also reiterated their support on issues concerning each other's core interests. The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and security, as well as promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity, while Pakistan expressed its commitment to One-China Policy and support for China on Taiwan, South China Sea, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet.

The cooperation between Islamabad and Beijing was mentioned in the 33-point joint statement at the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China where he held talks with President Xi Jinping, and Premier Li Keqiang.



Khan met Xi after nearly two years as Covid-19 kept physical meetings at a minimum. Both leaders reaffirmed that close strategic ties and deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China were time-tested and timeless and the bilateral relationship served the interests of both countries and was the historic choice of both peoples, with Pakistan adding that Pakistan-China relationship was the cornerstone of its foreign policy and that closest friendship with China enjoyed the abiding support of the people of Pakistan.

During their interactions, the leaders of the two countries held in-depth exchange of views on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations as well as regional situation and international political landscape. The meetings were marked by traditional warmth, strategic mutual trust and commonality of views that characterise the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, said the joint statement.

China, paying tribute to Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, said it recognised Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts in the fight against terrorism. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Afghanistan and Kashmir were also included in the joint statement with both sides reiterating that a peaceful and prosperous South Asia is in the common interest of all parties, with dialogue and resolution of all outstanding disputes to promote regional cooperation and advance the goals of lasting peace, stability and shared prosperity in the region.

“The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments on the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, including its concerns, position and pressing issues at the moment.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” said the statement.

On Afghanistan, the two sides agreed that a peaceful, stable, united, safe, and secure Afghanistan is fundamental for prosperity and progress in the region. They expressed satisfaction with the outcome of two foreign ministers' meetings of the six neighbouring countries on Afghanistan and looked forward to its next meeting to be held in China. They are ready to discuss with Afghanistan the holding of the China-Pakistan-Afghanistan trilateral foreign ministers’ dialogue.

“Both sides said there was need to expedite humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its people to avert the looming crisis and called upon the international community to provide continued and enhanced assistance and support to Afghanistan including through unfreezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets”.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was discussed threadbare during the delegation-level talks and both sides expressed their strong determination to safeguard the project from all threats and negative propaganda.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to making all-out efforts for the security of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan and the Chinese side expressed its appreciation for the measures taken by Pakistan in this regard. The two sides said they were ready to discuss with Kabul the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan.

Both sides acknowledged the major contribution of CPEC projects, particularly in the areas of energy and transport infrastructure, in strengthening Pakistan’s key role in regional connectivity while modernising its economic base.

The leaders reaffirmed their support to CPEC’s high-quality development and the commitment to ensuring the smooth operation of completed projects and the timely completion of projects under construction. The leaders took note of the signing of a Framework Agreement on Industrial Cooperation and agreed to further leverage the private sectors and entrepreneurs of both countries to contribute to Pakistan’s industrialisation in an all-round way.

The Chinese side appreciated Prime Minister’s launch of the Pakistan-China Business and Investment Forum, which will enhance B2B cooperation between the business sectors of both countries.

The leaders agreed to task the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to strengthen cooperation across all areas including in the fields of trade, infrastructure, industrial development, agriculture modernisation, scientific and technological cooperation and socio-economic well-being of people.

Noting close bilateral cooperation in the areas of health, environment and ICT, the two sides agreed to launch the China-Pakistan health, industry, trade, green and digital corridors.

According to the "1 + 4" layout, the two sides agreed to jointly accelerate the construction and operation of Gwadar Port and build Gwadar low-carbon circular industry zone. They agreed to build high-quality livelihood projects for the socio-economic development of Gwadar city and its residents.

The Chinese side appreciated Pakistan’s Ehsaas Programme for poverty alleviation and reiterated its resolve to support Pakistan for infrastructure development in several fields including agriculture, education, health, safe drinking water and vocational training.

As Pakistani students have been demanding a return to their educational institutions in China, the statement said that while ensuring safety against COVID-19, China will arrange for Pakistani students to return to China and resume classes in a prudent manner.

President Xi is expected to pay a state visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.

Our correspondent adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan and China’s President Xi Jinping Sunday reaffirmed their resolve to build Pakistan-China community for shared future in the new era and appreciated the signing of a number of agreements covering cooperation in the fields of industrial and space sectors as well as Covid-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of People in Beijing. He congratulated the leadership and people of China on successful hosting of the 24th Olympic Winter Games in Beijing and extended his best wishes on the Chinese Lunar New Year.

He briefed President Xi on people-centred geo-economics vision and his government’s policies for Pakistan’s sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernisation, and regional connectivity. He lauded China’s continued support and assistance to Pakistan’s socio-economic development which had greatly benefitted from the high quality development of CPEC.

The PM welcomed increased Chinese investments in CPEC phase-II, which centred on industrialisation and improving people’s livelihoods. The PM shared his views with President Xi on growing polarisation in the world which threatened unravelling of global developmental gains, and posed serious risks to the developing countries.

He highlighted that insurmountable challenges like climate change, health pandemics and growing inequalities could only be tackled though unqualified cooperation of all nations in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

In this regard, he lauded President Xi’s visionary Belt and Road and Global Development Initiatives which called for collective action for sustainable development and win-win outcomes.

The PM highlighted that atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the persecution of minorities in India in advancing the Hindutva mindset of RSS-BJP, was a threat to regional peace and stability. He added that rapid militarisation of India was undermining regional stability.