Traffic Police express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE : City Traffic Police organised a rally from Mall Road Al-Hamra Hall Chowk to Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters on the occasion of Kashmir Day.

CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi led the rally while SP Asif Siddique also participated. A large number of citizens including SP Shehzad Khan, all circle officers, sector in-charge and lady wardens participated in the rally.

Participants of the rally were carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags. CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi said that the people of Pakistan are with the Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for independence.

The purpose of celebrating Kashmir Day is to expose Indian aggression. Kashmir Day is actually a day of reminder that Kashmir is ours.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive traffic plan was devised for rallies, processions and programs on Kashmir Day. 11 DSPs, 70 inspectors, more than 1300 wardens were deployed under the leadership of 02 SPs while a total of 56 programs were organized in the city.

The traffic police maintained flow of traffic during 43 rallies, 05 seminars/conferences, 01 protest camp and 01 protest demonstration, said Mehdi. Rallies were held from Chowk Istanbul to Data Darbar, Chowk Gangaram to Faisal Chowk, PMG Chowk, GPO Chowk, Cantt Gate Palace to Shah Faisal Chowk, while Shimla Hill, Press Club protests also took place in the vicinity. Citizens were kept informed from time to time through Rasta app and Rasta FM.

Motorway Police College celebrates Kashmir Day: The purpose for commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day is to attract the attention of international community towards Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and remind them to put pressure on India to resolve Kashmir dispute as per resolutions of UNO and wishes of Kashmiri people said Commandant Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam while in a ceremony about Kashmir Solidarity Day held at National Highways and Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated as per the directions of IG Inam Ghani.

The participants led by Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan were carrying banners and play cards on which slogans demonstrating solidarity with Muslims of occupied Kashmir, atrocities upon Kashmiri people and demand from world comity to play an active part to resolve issue of Kashmir were written. The participants also chanted sky high slogans against atrocities of India and showed solid belief that one day occupied Kashmir will become part of Pakistan. Earlier Holy Quran was recited and special prayers were made for liberation of Kashmir and elevated place of Shuhda of Kashmir in heaven. Later, a speech competition was also organized in which officers of NHMP highlighted the atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and need to resolve Kashmir dispute.

While speaking with participants Deputy Commandant Taimoor Khan said that Kashmir is lifeline of Pakistan which cannot be given in hands of enemies. “We show solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir and demand that previous status of Kashmir should be restored, the atrocities upon Muslims of Kashmir should be stopped immediately and the issue of Kashmir should be resolved as per UN resolution according to the wishes of Kashmiri people” said Deputy Commandant Training College. The Deputy Commandant Taimoor khan showed strong resolve that every officer of Motorway Police stood by Kashmiri people and if time demanded, would fight till his last drop of blood for rights of Kashmiri Muslims.

Govt College Township: Government College, Township organized a painting competition in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Ms Fauzia Abbas from English Department, chairperson societies board was the organizer of the even whereas Prof M Hussain from History Department Prof M Amir from Economics Department, Prof Amir Jamil from Education and Mrs Sumaira Gillani from Commerce Department were the judges of the event.

The students made these paintings at the spot within given time which were aimed to show solidarity with Kashmiris as well atrocities of Indian army in occupied Kashmir. Principal Dr Ijaz Butt appreciated the efforts of the students and the faculty members.