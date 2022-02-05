Nawaz Sharif issued health card

ISLAMABAD: The government issued health cards to former prime minister and PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif on Friday.
Addressing Nawaz Sharif in this regard, the health department said that he could get treatment up to Rs1 million annually through health card. The health department added that Nawaz Sharif, as head of the family, was authorised to have treatment of one more person. The health department also said if more than Rs1 million was required for the treatment, a special committee would arrange it.
